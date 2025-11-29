3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1966 That Prove the 60s Were the Best Decade for Music

Classic rock was, to a degree, still in its infancy in the mid-1960s. Rock music was still evolving out of rock and roll from the previous decade, and the 1960s showcased the early years of the genre and how radically it was changing. And I think the following classic rock albums from 1966, specifically, prove that the 1960s really were the best decade for music. Let’s revisit some old gems, shall we?

‘Buffalo Springfield’ by Buffalo Springfield

This 1966 folk rock record was Buffalo Springfield’s debut album, and it remains the stuff of legend today. Written almost entirely by Stephen Still and Neil Young, this gorgeous piece of work boasts several still-famous songs, from “Sit Down, I Think I Love You” and “Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing”. Folk rock was already in full swing in mainstream music by the time this record came around, but Buffalo Springfield was the album that continued to influence similar bands for years to come.

‘Aftermath’ by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones had already become well-established internationally by the time Aftermath came along, but some of the band’s most legendary songs can be found on this hard rock record. The US edition features “Paint It Black” and “Lady Jane”, and the UK version boasts “Goin’ Home” and “Take It Or Leave It”, among other memorable hits. This album, in either version, is a real throwback for anyone who was around to see it drop in 1966. A classic for the ages, I’d say.

‘Revolver’ by The Beatles

I just couldn’t leave this Fab Four record off our list of classic rock albums from 1966. Personally, this is my favorite Beatles album, and it features my favorite Beatles song, “Tomorrow Never Knows”. The argument about whether Revolver or Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the Fab Four’s most psychedelic work is still ongoing, but there’s something about Revolver that I find particularly trippy in the best possible way. It also marked the beginning of the band’s psychedelic period, which was quite reflective of the time. The summer of love was a little less than a year away when this album dropped, though, and Revolver proves that The Beatles were always ahead of the curve.

Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images