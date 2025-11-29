Toto Guitarist Steve Lukather Dismisses “BS” Rumors of Feud With Former Singer Bobby Kimball

Formed in 1977 Los Angeles, rock band Toto has dabbled in every genre from jazz to hard rock. Selling more than 50 million records globally, the band has picked up six Grammy Awards. Nearly 50 years after their self-titled debut album, guitarist Steve Lukather is Toto’s sole remaining original member. Despite penning hits for other artists like Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John, the 68-year-old Californian has stuck with the band throughout five decades of lineup changes. During a recent interview, Lukather set the record straight about his relationship with former lead vocalist Bobby Kimball.

Steve Lukather Calls Ex-Toto Frontman “One of the Greatest Singers I’ve Ever Been Around”

Bobby Kimball was behind the microphone on several of Toto’s signature songs, including “Hold the Line” and “Africa.” However, Kimball’s initial stint with Toto, which lasted from 1977 to 1984, was marred by substance use and infighting. The band officially fired him in 1984 after he missed numerous recording sessions.

Fourteen years later, Kimball rejoined his previous bandmates for a second go-round. This time, he stayed for 20 years, when Toto disbanded following Steve Lukather’s departure. Two years later, the group reunited—sans Kimball, whom they replaced with previous vocalist Joseph Williams.

The longtime singer’s absence spurred rumors of a quarrel between Lukather and Kimball. However, the band’s founding guitarist vehemently shot down those theories during a recent appearance on the Rockonteurs podcast.

“You know… there was all this bulls— in the early ’90s about how we were mortal enemies and all this crap. I love Bobby Kimball,” Lukather insisted. “He’s one of the greatest singers I’ve ever been around. When the voice was on… he was untouchable.”

Why Bobby Kimball Can No Longer Perform

In 2019, Bobby Kimball revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Sadly, this has robbed the Orange, Texas-born artist, 78, of his ability to perform.

Steve Lukather addressed his former Toto bandmate’s health struggle during this interview, saying, “Listen, I love Bobby, we’ve been in touch, but he’s starting to lose touch with who he is now because of, you know, dementia. It’s very sad, and I have no right to talk about it. I love him, and… there’s a third party involved that sends love.”

