3 Songs From the 1970s That Feel Like a Warm Sunday Morning

These three 1970s songs feel as peaceful and soothing as the perfect Sunday morning. These songs will transport you to a slow morning with nothing on your plate but easing into your day. They help set the tone for a day spent lounging around with all your worries sent far away.

[RELATED: 3 Hall of Fame Rockers From the 1970s Whose First Bands Never Got off the Ground]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Easy” — Commodores

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We have to start here. The Commodores’ “Easy” is about finally walking away from a struggling relationship, likening the feeling to the cool calm of a Sunday morning. “You know I’ve done all I can / You see, I begged, stole, and I borrowed,” the lyrics to this Commodores staple read. The lyrics are mirrored with a melody so tender and lulling that the listener feels the same sense of relief.

“Why in the world would anybody put chains on me / I’ve paid my dues to make it / Everybody wants me to be / What they want me to be / I’m not happy when I try to fake it,” the lyrics continue later in the song. The storyline might be rife with conflict, but the melody washes all of that away.

“Morning Has Broken” — Cat Stevens

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This soothing, light Cat Stevens song is about the beginning of a new day. “Morning has broken like the first morning / Blackbird has spoken like the first bird / Praise for the singing, praise for the morning / Praise for them springing fresh from the world,” the lyrics to “Morning Has Broken” read. This prayer-like track is like a mantra for the perfect, soothing morning.

“Mine is the sunlight, mine is the morning / Born of the one light, Eden saw play / Praise with elation, praise every morning / God’s recreation of the new day,” the lyrics read later on in the song. This song was pretty much tailor-made for a slow Sunday.

“Ventura Highway” — America

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This America song is a little more upbeat than the rest on this list, but it still has a simple structure that’s perfect for a slow start to the day. “Ventura Highway in the sunshine / Where the days are longer / The nights are stronger than moonshine,” the lyrics read.

This soft rock staple melts all your troubles away. You’ll be flying pretty high when this song comes on to start your day.

(Photo of Commodores by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)