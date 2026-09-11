5 Power Ballads That Give Me Instant Goosebumps, and I Don’t Care How Cheesy That Makes Me

Ever since I was old enough to pay attention to it, I’ve noticed that I can be moved to goosebumps by just about any musical moment that’s meant to have an emotional impact. It’s almost like the intention is as effective as the music itself, which is why I’m not exactly proud to say that I’m even a sucker for cheesy power ballads that, to the average listener, might come across as a little bit gauche.

But to adopt an online motto that’s been going around the last few years, to be cringe is to be free. While I might not reach for these power ballads on a regular basis, if I’m ever in a position to listen to the whole thing, I’m more than likely going to get goosebumps on my arms.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Alone” by Heart

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If the sheer power of Ann Wilson’s vocals isn’t enough to give you goosebumps, then I don’t know what is. “Alone” is among the cheesier offerings of Heart, after they started leaning into the ultra-1980s power ballad movement and away from the 1970s grit of Dreamboat Annie. Cheesy as it may be, the chorus always gives me chills. So sue me.

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

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Every time “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger comes on the radio, I think it might be a different track. I ponder this thought until the high-impact chorus tells me that this is, indeed, Night Ranger. “You’re motoring, what’s your price for flight? / In finding Mister Right? / You’ll be alright tonight.” It’s a master class in emotional dynamics, really.

“Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe

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I think most of what Mötley Crüe does is cheesy, and I won’t apologize for it. Nevertheless, the chord progression of this intense power ballad is one that tickles my ear just right. I will get goosebumps, even if I think the whole thing is a bit over-the-top. Blame it on the flat-six and flat-seven chords in the chorus, not me.

“Blaze Of Glory” by Bon Jovi

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I’ve never been in a situation that calls for a song as dramatic as “Blaze Of Glory”, and I fully appreciate that that’s a me problem, not a Bon Jovi problem. Moreover, I cannot listen to this almost ridiculously passionate song without getting goosebumps. It’s an inevitability that I can only trace back to Jon Bon Jovi’s emphatic singing.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

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“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” was the last song that the DJ played at every single high school dance I attended. I won a $10 bet with my prom date over it after he had already paid for the rest of the date. Sorry, Austin, that wasn’t fair. Anyway, I digress—this classic Aerosmith song is goosebump-inducing whether I like it or not. I give partial credit to Armageddon for adding even more sentimentality to it.

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