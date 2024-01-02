3 Live Shows Every Bruce Springsteen Fan Should See

When you’re “The Boss,” as New Jersey-born rocker Bruce Springsteen is known, it would be a failure for you to leave early. As such, Springsteen, the author of songs like “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born in the U.S.A.,” doesn’t hold back when it comes to his live shows. Yes, the full-throated singer is known for his epically long live shows.

It’s for that reason (not to mention his big talent) that we wanted to highlight three live shows from Springsteen that titillate and induce grins. Three shows that include hours and hours of performance. Three shows befitting of the big waves and muscle cars from his Long Branch, New Jersey, hometown.

1. Toronto (1984)

Want to know what Bruce was like when he was in his absolute prime? Look no further than this 1984 concert live in Toronto. Whether he’s strumming an acoustic, an electric, or buzzing into this harmonica, Springsteen has art, passion, and energy to spare. Check out the show here below from the Great North. The set includes “Fire,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Jungleland,” among about a dozen more.

2. Barcelona (2018)

Now, with a little salt and pepper to his scruff, this 2018 show from Barcelona, Spain, includes songs like “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “Badlands” and “Born to Run,” among many, many more. Here, Bruce has perfected his set and has taken it into a new century, playing to thousands of international fans. Check out the offering from The Boss below.

3. Paris (2023)

This live set from this year shows Springsteen at his current stage: rock god emissary. The 74-year-old artist performs for nearly three hours. How many 20-year-olds could do that (answer: not many)? In this set from Paris, The Boss plays hits like “Because the Night” and “Badlands” along with nearly two dozen more tracks. The energy, the effort, the enthusiasm! You can feel it through your computer screen. As if the beads of sweat are dripping and dropping onto our heads. Check it out below.

