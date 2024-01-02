3 Movies Every Fan of the Eagles Should See

Known for songs like “Desperado” and “Hotel California,” the Eagles are one of the most significant rock bands in history. Formed in 1971, the group presented a lyrically beautiful, spiritually sordid aesthetic that made them rich, famous, and notorious. But the group isn’t just worthwhile diving into on wax and radio. There are also important films to explore about their history and impact.

1. History of the Eagles (2013)

This is certainly the most famous behind-the-scenes depiction of the band. When the two-part work came out in 2013, it caused quite a stir amongst fans of the band and music lovers who got to know perhaps a little more than they bargained for. Divided into two sections, the first talks about their rise and their tumultuous breakup while the second highlights the aftermath. The entire offering includes interviews with the band members as well as big names like Kenny Rogers, Bob Seger, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, and David Geffen. Check out the trailer below.

2. The Eagles In Performance (2023)

While History of the Eagles is the most definitive work about the L.A. country-rock band, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more room to explore. Case in point: the following two one-hour-long documentaries about the group. This doc includes rare footage from the band’s live performances as well as interviews with various critics, luminaries, and musicologists. Check out the entire offering below.

3. The Eagles: Desperado (2022)

Another our-long film, this one highlights what Los Angeles was like in the 1970s as well as the circumstances around which the band was working on their sophomore album, Desperado. Check out the entire insightful doc below to learn much more about the smooth-though-interpersonally rocky rock band.

