Paul Rodgers Revisits Queen-Era Favorite on Solo Single “Take Love”

The second single off Paul Rodgers’ forthcoming album Midnight Rose, out September 22, “Take Love,” may be a familiar one to fans who saw Queen live in the 2000s. This is the first time Rodgers has released a recorded version of “Take Love,” which he often performed during his time as the singer of Queen, from 2004 through 2009.

I can’t love you baby / You keep on running away / I can’t hold on / If you don’t wanna stay sings Rodgers on the mid-tempo rocker “Take Love.” Throughout the eight album tracks are seven original songs solely written by Rodgers, with the exception of the lead single “Living It Up,” which was penned with his bassist Todd Ronning and drummer Rick Fedyk.

The album is also Rodgers’ first time working with Sun Records, a label that played a critical role in some of his earliest music influences. “They introduced me to musicians Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Elvis Presley and many others who set me on my musical adventures,” said Rodgers in a statement.

Produced by Rodgers’ wife of 26 years Cynthia, with Bob Rock, Midnight Rose was recorded at Roper Recording and The Warehouse in British Columbia, Canada. It also marks Rodgers’ first solo album of new music in nearly 25 years since Electric, released in 2000.

“My new album ‘Midnight Rose’ grew from sparks of ideas I had,” said Rodgers. “The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute ‘A’ game. I think it is my best album to date. I like it. I hope you do, too.”

In 2018, Rodgers released Free Spirit, a live album originally recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 28, 2017, featuring 16 tracks from his late ’60s band Free. Rodgers was the singer of Free from 1968 through 1970 and co-wrote the band’s No. 1 hit “All Right Now” with bassist Andy Frase.

Along with Free and Queen, the 73-year-old rocker’s career has also spanned Bad Company, The Firm with Jimmy Page, and more.

Midnight Rose Track List:



1. “Coming Home”

2. “Photo Shooter”

3. “Midnight Rose”

4. “Living It Up” (Rodgers, Ronning, Fedyk)

5. “Dance in the Sun”

6. “Take Love”

7. “Highway Robber”

8. “Melting”

Photo: Mahkaila Lusch / Courtesy of The Press House