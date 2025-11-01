3 Marquee Female Pop Stars Who Scored a No. 1 Hit in 1993

Okay, let’s do an experiment. Close your eyes and think of the most famous female pop stars of the 90s… Ready? Well, we’re confident that among the three-to-five names that you conjured up, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey were among them. It would be impossible to think about pop music and the 90s (particularly 1993) without those three.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, between the three of them, they’ve garnered 40 No. 1 combined singles throughout their careers. And here below, we wanted to explore No. 1 songs that each scored in 1993, specifically. These are three marquee female pop stars who hit No. 1 in 1993!

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston from ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992)

While this song was originally written by Dolly Parton, it was Whitney Houston who made it her own and legendary. Recording the cover for the soundtrack for the film, The Bodyguard, Houston supplied her big voice to the song of devotion. And for her efforts, the track hit No. 1 in November of 1992 and stayed there into the beginning weeks of 1993. In total, Houston’s rendition stayed at No. 1 for 14 weeks, a then-record.

“That’s The Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson from ‘Janet.’ (1993)

From devoted to flirty, this track from Janet Jackson hit No. 1 in the summer of 1993, racing up the charts in May and staying there until early July. But that is just the stranglehold that Jackson had on popular culture in the 90s. It’s hard to imagine anyone in Michael Jackson’s family rivaling his pop prowess, but in the end, Janet did just that. She was both a pop sensation in her family and in the world at large!

“Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey from ‘Music Box’ (1993)

Rounding out this trifecta of pop starlets, Mariah Carey joined Houston and Jackson and got herself a No. 1 song in 1993 for her romantic track, “Dreamlover”. But not to be outdone, Carey actually garnered a second No. 1 in 1993 for the release of her tune, “Hero”. Indeed, in the early 90s, Carey was on a hot streak, scoring No. 1s left and right. In fact, she boasts the most No. 1s for any solo performer (19), one short of the record (20, by The Beatles).

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images