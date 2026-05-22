Behind The Beatles’ “Baby, You’re A Rich Man”: Angry Film Producers, Pink Floyd Concerts, and a Possible Slur Shout-Out

A singular songwriter can glean inspiration from any number of sources to write something by themselves. Put two heads together, and the possibilities for inspiration become even more limitless. Such was the case for The Beatles’ “Baby, You’re A Rich Man”, the Fab Four’s 1967 B-side to “All You Need Is Love”, which was effectively two different songs that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote independently before smushing them together into one psych-pop track.

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Exact lyrical origins vary depending on who’s telling the story. But the most common theories suggest Lennon and McCartney drew on anecdotes from an angry film producer, a Pink Floyd concert, and their own manager to write the song. (That last tidbit is potentially the most problematic, if the rumors about Lennon’s slur-laden shoutout to Brian Epstein are actually true.)

‘Yellow Submarine’ Producer Said He Was the Main Inspiration

In Geoffrey Giuliano’s Two Of Us: John Lennon & Paul McCartney Behind The Myth, film producer Al Brodax claimed that the two men wrote “Baby, You’re A Rich Man” based on a particularly testy conversation he had with them. Brodax worked with The Beatles on two animated projects: The Beatles Cartoon and Yellow Submarine. Working with the band between their native United Kingdom and his native New York City proved to be strenuous, as far as commutes go. And one day, he found himself complaining to the musicians about his schedule.

“I was really testy,” he recalled. “I hadn’t slept the night. And I had come across the Atlantic. I couldn’t find my little overnight bag. So, I took a paper bag and put some underwear, aftershave, and so on in it. I went directly to EMI Studios and started screaming, ‘You are making all the money. All I am doing is going back and forth over the Atlantic.’”

“They started mumbling amongst themselves, and Paul said, ‘You’re a rich man, baby. Stop b****ing.’ I said, ‘I’m not b****ing. I’m just tired, and I want to get some sleep.’ So, a few weeks later, they came up with the song, ‘Baby You’re A Rich Man’, meaning me. ‘He keeps all his money in a big brown bag.’ That’s how ‘Baby You’re A Rich Man’ came about.’”

Others Say “Baby, You’re a Rich Man” Is About Someone Else

According to other accounts, John Lennon found inspiration for his half of “Baby, You’re A Rich Man” after attending the 14 Hour Technicolor Dream, which was an overnight festival in London that up-and-coming psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd headlined. “How does it feel to be one of the beautiful people / Tuned to a natural E / Happy to be that way / Now that you’ve found another key, / what are you going to play?”

Other rumors suggest that Lennon originally sang the words, “Baby, you’re a rich f** Jew,” instead of, “Baby, you’re a rich man, too,” as a shoutout to their manager, Brian Epstein. This wouldn’t be particularly surprising coming from someone who would later write a song about women being the “n*****s of the world.” But Lennon’s future track record with dropping slurs in his music makes it no less problematic.

In any case and no matter the inspiration, “Baby, You’re A Rich Man” proved more successful in countries like Australia and Belgium, where it topped the charts. In the United States, the “All You Need Is Love” B-side peaked at a relatively modest No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. (Modest for The Beatles, anyway. But at least they were all still rich.)

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