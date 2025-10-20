3 Massively Underrated Bands From the 1980s That Should Have Been Famous

The 1980s were quite a time for rock music, along with subgenres like power pop and new wave. And while many big-name bands got their start in that decade and enjoyed long careers afterward, a few noteworthy groups got left behind. I don’t think that’s fair at all. Let’s look at just a few massively underrated bands from the 1980s that I think should have enjoyed more commercial and chart success!

The Rainmakers

Remember The Rainmakers? This rock group from Kansas City formed back in 1983. They initially broke up in 1990, though they have since reunited and are still together today. This band enjoyed a fairly small handful of hits in the late 1980s, namely “Let My People Go-Go” in 1986 and “Snakedance” in 1988. It’s pretty wild to me that this group didn’t blow up in a bigger way, considering they had some international success throughout Europe, particularly in Norway. The charts are just plain unfair sometimes. The Rainmakers’ highest-charting album, The Rainmakers from 1986, is essential listening. Their 1987 album, Tornado, is also quite a fine piece of work.

The Plimsouls

The Plimsouls were technically together off and on from 1978 through 2007, their first breakup occurring in 1983. However, I consider them an 80s band because their only charting records and singles were released in the 1980s. And I really think they’re quite underrated, both now and back in their heyday. I personally enjoy this alt-rock outfit’s self-titled debut album from 1981. However, their follow-up, Everywhere At Once from 1983, is also essential listening. “A Million Miles Away” from 1982 might ring a bell, as it was quite a hit for the band and used in the romantic comedy Valley Girl.

The Icicle Works

How about a little bit of post-punk goodness? The Icicle Works were quite an eclectic band back in the day, as their music spanned new wave into alt-rock and even some psychedelia. I think they’re one of the most underrated bands of the 1980s because they only enjoyed one major US hit, the 1983 song “Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)”. Though, the follow-up tune “Love Is A Wonderful Colour” did quite well in the band’s native UK. Their self-titled debut from 1984 is essential listening, but honestly, all of their records through 1990 are excellent. The Icicle Works initially broke up in 1991, but have since gotten back together and are still around today.

