Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, and Eric Church Honor Kenny Chesney With Tribute Performances at Hall of Fame Induction

On Sunday, as millions watched the lineup of football games, Kenny Chesney had his own reason to celebrate as he entered the Country Music Hall of Fame. Hosting a ceremony, the Hall of Fame looked back on Chesney’s historic career that lasted over three decades. And throughout that time, he recorded hit songs like “When the Sun Goes Down” and “Summertime.” Having won numerous awards and dominated the Billboard Hot 100, the hitmaker received a special celebration thanks to Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, and Eric Church.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Moroney, getting the chance to honor Chesney highlighted their ongoing friendship over the years. Although Moroney was a fan of Chensey, she received the chance to go on the road with him during his Sun Goes Down Tour in 2024. Loving every moment, they teamed up on Moroney’s newest song “You Had to Be There.” When it came to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the singer serenaded the audience with “Knowing You.”

@megmoroney so happy I got to surprise @Kenny Chesney tonight at @Country Music HOF & Museum <3 LOVE YOU ♬ original sound – Megan Moroney

Appearing to be the perfect song for their shared past, Moroney was sure to include fans when she posted a video of her preparing backstage. She wrote, “So happy I got to surprise Kenny Chesney tonight at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Love You.”

[RELATED: Kenny Chesney Hypes Fans up for 2026 Sphere Return]

Kenny Chesney Honored Alongside June Carter Cash And Tony Brown

Just like Moroney, Ballerini also knew what it was like to open for Chesney on tour. Helping launch her career in country music, Ballerini wasn’t about to miss the moment to honor her friend. And when it came to performing, she decided to go back to 2010 with “Somewhere with You.” When released, the song not only gained high praise from fans but reached No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

And last on the list was Church. Getting the audience into the celebration, the country star performed “I Go Back”, “Anything But Mine”, “The Boys of Fall”, “Never Wanted Nothing More”, and “El Cerrito Place.”

While Chesney showed no signs of slowing his career down, the Country Music Hall of Fame cemented his legacy as one of the genre’s most enduring and influential voices.

Besides Chesney, the Country Music Hall of Fame also inducted Tony Brown and June Carter Cash with special performances from George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, and several others. It was a night that not only honored the legends who shaped country music, but also reminded fans that the genre’s heart still beats strong through those who carry the torch today.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)