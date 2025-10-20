June Carter Cash, Tony Brown, and Kenny Chesney Inducted Into the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame

Already housing numerous country music legends, on Sunday, the Country Music Hall of Fame opened its doors once again to welcome its newest members – June Carter Cash, Kenny Chesney, and Tony Brown. With each leaving their own unique mark on the genre, the Hall of Fame not only celebrated their careers but highlighted their accomplishments on and off the stage. With the CMA Theater not able to fit every country music fan, here are some of the highlights from the historic night.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kenny Chesney Finally Feels Accomplished At Country Music Hall Of Fame

Starting off with Chesney, he not only received an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame but also watched Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, and Eric Church cover a few of his hit songs like “I Go Back”, “Knowing You”, and “Somewhere With You”. While Church loved being invited to perform, apparently – he was sitting on the beach when he received the invitation.

Taking a moment to joke with Chesney, who sat between his mom and dad, Church said, “Full disclosure. I am your alternative quarterback. I was not supposed to be here. The person who was supposed to be here got ill. Why am I not the first call, Kenny? What the hell, bro? They called and said, ‘Hey, will you do this?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

As for Chesney, he discussed his career and how he often fought feeling accomplished. But when inducted, he insisted, “I’ve always been very creative and very driven, but tonight, I can tell you, walking into that rotunda and taking the group shot with a lot of my heroes and a lot of my friends, it was the first time that I have ever felt accomplished in my life.”

[RELATED: 3 Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He Is Worthy of His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction]

June Carter Cash Remembered As More Than Johnny Cash’s Wife

Although known as the wife of Johnny Cash, June produced her own country music career that landed her a spot on the Grand Ole Opry stage. And it wasn’t just her voice that made her a star. She also had the gift of songwriting. She was the one behind Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

Among the several stars who remember Cash, Kacey Musgraves covered “Ring of Fire” while Lukas Nelson performed “It Ain’t Me Babe.” Ruby Amanfu and Keb’Mo were also on hand to add to the tribute.

But for Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, he took a moment to recall Cash’s regret about marrying June. While loving their life together, Young revealed, “He feared June would be remembered as ‘Someone who used to be somebody,’ because so much of her life had been spent in the shadows. But June Carter Cash was never content to dwell in the shadows. Instead, she brought light to innumerable audiences. She wrote and sang songs that became standards and she connected people from all over the world. Tonight we happily answer Johnny’s concern for certain.”

Wanting fans of country music to always remember June, Young promised, “June Carter Cash will forever be somebody. An artist whose courage, creativity, and conviction is forever enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

King of Country Music Thanks Tony Brown For “All The Records”

And no Country Music Hall of Fame celebration would be complete without George Strait. When it came time to induct Brown, the “King of Country Music” jumped at the chance given their history. “I appreciate all the records that we were able to make together. I had so much fun with you in the studio. You are an amazing producer and my friend. Congratulations. I’m honored to be here and to do this song. It was one of our best efforts, It’s called ‘Troubadour.’”

Throughout his career, Brown helped record over 100 No. 1 singles for stars like Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Brooks & Dunn, Trisha Yearwood, and more. With Yearwood, Gill, and Lyle Lovett showering Brown with praise, the record producer got a glimpse of the impact he made. “All the No. 1s and platinum records are an accomplishment, but this tonight, to me is validation. This means to me that I made an impact somehow, and I take my job serious. I love what I do. I love this business.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony not only honored three icons but showcased the power of legacy, collaboration, and the enduring spirit that keeps country music alive.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)