3 Memorable One-Hit Wonders Who Became Famous in Their 30s

Music is a tough business. It’s fickle, it’s capricious. It’s hard to tell what will hit, what will shine through. Songwriters and musicians can work for decades without ever finding that bright light of success that so many dream of.

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But then once in a while, it works. It happens for some—even those in their more mature adult years. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here. Indeed, these are three memorable one-hit wonders who became famous in their 30s.

Toni Basil

Born on September 22, 1943, in Philadelphia, Toni Basil rose to fame in the early 1980s with her supremely catchy track, “Mickey”. The song sounds like a high school cheer at a football game, which is likely why Basil used the motif for the music video for the chart-topper. For Basil, the youthful feel made everything that much more fun. And it worked. The 38-year-old earned a No. 1 song and about a billion hours on the radio and television channels like MTV.

Donna Lewis

Donna Lewis gave music fans one of the loveliest songs of the 1990s. Indeed, “I Love You Always Forever” is just one of those tracks that makes you feel good. It fills your heart, soul, and spirit with good vibes. It makes you feel loved. And many loved the song, as a result, earning the then-36-year-old Lewis some well-deserved time in the spotlight. For the songwriter who grew up in a musical family, is was the cherry on the sundae.

Warren Zevon

Have you ever wanted to run outside and just howl at the moon? Well, while that behavior might be a bit strange, it also helped the Chicago-born songwriter Warren Zevon earn a lot of praise and attention. In fact, Zevon wrote the perfect song for anyone out there who wants to jump into the moonlight and howl. His catchy, piano-driven track “Werewolves Of London” from 1978 has since stood the test of time. Who knows, it will likely be the next big TikTok craze, too. But the tune didn’t pop into Zevon’s head when he was a boy. He released it when he was a wise 31 years old.

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