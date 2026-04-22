3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Quietly Shaped a Generation

As music fans, it’s always a treat to see when a certain song changes the world. Sometimes you notice a new tune out in the ether, and you just can tell the ground is shifting underneath it. There was a before, and now there is only an after.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that did just that—a trio of tracks that proved music has the power to shape culture in major ways. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that quietly shaped a generation.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

The 1970s—particularly the early part of the decade—were all about rock music. And one of the people at the center of that sonic tornado was guitarist Eric Clapton. Not only did he play in iconic bands like The Yardbirds and Cream earlier in his career, but in 1971, he released the buzzy rock song “Layla” with the band Derek and the Dominos. It’s an explosion of lust and power. And it helped to rattle the skeletons of many music fans in the decade. Even today, people in dive bars all over the country still rock out to the ode.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

While rock music dominated the earlier part of the 1970s, disco music had a lot to say in the middle and later parts of the decade. Disco aimed to inspire. It wanted you hyped and ready to dance. That’s why Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 single “I Will Survive” was so important. Disco music wanted to fill your heart and soul with encouragement. How else would you feel confident to dance the night away? So when Gaynor told us how she would survive anything—well, we knew we could, too!

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

Even while disco was taking over the world, there were still rock artists making waves in the late 1970s. Enter: The Knack and their iconic love song “My Sharona”. People still wanted to hear electric guitars at the time, and bands like The Knack were only happy to oblige. Inspired by a real-life relationship that seemed more powerful than a locomotive, The Knack lead vocalist Doug Fieger penned this offering to show his adoration for his muse, Sharona. The result? The world sang along.

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