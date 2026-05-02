3 Famous Rock Songs That Were Secretly Political Songs

Some of the most successful rock songs of all time boast “secretly” political meanings. That was not exactly intentional for the following three hit rock tracks. In fact, their makers were pretty forthright about what their songs were about. Maybe the songs were just so catchy that many listeners missed the deeper meaning in their lyrics. Either way, let’s take a look at a few famous rock songs that are political in nature.

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“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (1984)

“Come back home to the refinery / Hirin’ man says, ‘Son, if it was up to me’ / Went down to see my V.A. man / He said, ‘Son, don’t you understand now?’”

You probably figured it out by now, but early on, quite a few listeners incorrectly thought this song from the Boss was a patriotic anthem. It’s not anti-American by any stretch. However, “Born In The U.S.A.” was a pretty direct critique of how poorly Vietnam War veterans were treated by society, the workplace, and the government when they returned from the war. Somehow, it got misconstrued through the years. Thankfully, though, many listeners understand the true meaning behind this top-notch protest anthem.

“Beds Are Burning” by Midnight Oil (1987)

“The time has come / To say fair’s fair / To pay the rent / To pay our share.”

Americans might have missed the political meaning behind this alternative pub rock hit from 1987, mainly because it deals with real-world issues occurring in Australia at the time. “Beds Are Burning” was written about how Aboriginal peoples were removed from their land and left to live in squalor. It was based on the experience the band had while touring through the Outback. It’s a classic “land back” protest anthem, one that traveled far and wide to reach No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

“99 Luftballons” by Nena (1983)

“Today I walk my rounds / See the world lying in ruins / Found a balloon / I think of you and let it fly.”

In many listeners’ defense, the German-language version of this song was a massive hit internationally. If you can’t speak German, you might have gotten caught up in how catchy this song is and totally missed the lyrical intentions in the song. “99 Luftballons” was written by the West German band Nena about the Cold War. In the song, an innocent group of red balloons is released into the air. That prompts a general to think his country was being attacked by a foreign nation. The story ends in what most assume is nuclear war. It’s such a well-written rock song among political songs of its time, complete with a new wave edge.

Photo by Keith Meyers/New York Times Co./Getty Images