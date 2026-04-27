3 Mind-Bending Classic Rock Collaborations From the 1960s

Music is about collaboration. In some ways, you could make the case that music is the supreme art form because it can always welcome another person into the fold—another voice for the choir, another violin for the symphony.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three incredible collaborations in classic rock music history—three times artists from separate worlds came together to blow audiences’ minds. Indeed, these are three mind-bending classic rock collaborations from the 1960s.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles from ‘The Beatles’ (1968)

One of the most famous and beloved songs from The Beatles, this track, written by George Harrison, is all about the sadness that comes from being alive (and observant). Life is hard; there are plenty of reasons for you (and your guitar) to shed a few tears. But beyond the excellent writing, this song features the iconic British-born six-string player Eric Clapton on lead. Harrison and Clapton were close friends (and part of one of the most famous love triangles in music history), and on this tune, they brought their talents together for transcendence.

“Whole Lotta Yoko” by The Dirty Mac from ‘The Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus’ (1968)

In 1968, The Rolling Stones hosted a variety show called The Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus. And it featured a number of big-name guests. But perhaps most notable was the John Lennon-led one-off supergroup called The Dirty Mac, which featured Lennon (with the nom de plume Winston Leg-Thigh), Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and Mitch Mitchell. The band played a few songs, including The Beatles’ track “Yer Blues” and the improvised (strange) jam “Whole Lotta Yoko”.

“Badge” by Cream from ‘Goodbye’ (1968)

Above, we mentioned the close friendship between George Harrison and Eric Clapton. Well, it showed up yet again here on this track from the British-born rock band Cream. The two composed this song, which was recorded and released by the famed rock band Cream. Fun fact: Harrison (for contractual reasons) is listed with the name L’Angelo Misterioso on the recording liner notes.

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