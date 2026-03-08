3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1977 We Still Stan

Greatness doesn’t need to stand around and wait. Greatness doesn’t need others to catch up and get with the program. Greatness leads. Greatness is the torch everything else follows. Indeed, when you’re great you don’t need to linger.

Here below, we wanted to highlight that very fact by exploring three classic rock albums from 1977 with brief names. These are albums from iconic artists that we find ourselves revisiting again and again. These are three one-word classic rock albums from 1977 we still stan.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Truly, 1977 was an amazing time to be a music fan. Today, the records on this list are all accessible through streaming services or physical media. But in 1977? There were actually days when these records did not exist and then all of a sudden did exist in the world. Imagine getting Rumours and listening to it for the first time. What a gift. Of course, the signature LP from Fleetwood Mac includes songs like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”, but more than that, it’s an LP you can listen to straight through from front to back.

‘Animals’ by Pink Floyd (1977)

When considering the British-born psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, it’s hard to pin down the band’s best record. Of course, there is no need to do such a thing. But sometimes it can be a fun exercise! In so doing, fans look at The Dark Side Of The Moon or Wish You Were Here or The Wall or really any other from the band’s catalog. But Animals… that’s a special LP, too. A concept record that highlights societal disparities and ghoulish constructs, the offering remains as important intellectually as it does sonically.

‘Heroes’ by David Bowie (1977)

Usually when a band or solo artist releases their 12th studio album, audiences start to roll their eyes. Gone is all the unique energy from earlier releases that made people fall in love. That’s just how it goes. Well, not with David Bowie. Indeed, in 1977, Bowie released his LP, Heroes, and it’s one of his best. Of course, it includes the magnificent title track, but it’s a complete record from front to back. Amazingly, Bowie wrote much of the lyrics impromptu in from of the microphone in real-time.

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images