3 Movies Every Alice Cooper Fan Should See

It is well known that Alice Cooper is theatrical as a rocker, with his eye makeup and tight leather outfits. But lesser known are the films that Cooper has starred in. Below, let’s dive into three such films in which Cooper offers a memorable performance for the cinematic ages.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Prince of Darkness (1987)

John Carpenter is the king of horror movies thanks to films like Halloween and this 1987 offering, Prince of Darkness. In the movie, Alice Cooper plays an important, albeit largely mute character. In the macro sense, the movie is about the return of the devil to Earth. In the micro sense, though, it’s about societal crisis—specifically homelessness. Cooper plays a person experiencing homelessness, who seeks revenge for being pushed to the fringes of society. Check out a clip from the movie below.

2. Wayne’s World (1992)

“We’re not worthy!” That, of course, is the refrain from characters Wayne and Garth when they meet the rocker Alice Cooper backstage at one of his concerts. They try to act cool but Cooper, in the cameo, wants to chat about philosophy and history. It’s all too much for Wayne and Garth, so in the end, Cooper decides to give them a hand to kiss and move on. Later in the film, we see the rocker onstage performing one of his new songs at the time, “Feed My Frankenstein.” Check out a clip from the movie below. (Bonus, for more Mike Myers/Alice Cooper connection in film, check out the music doc Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon.)

3. Good to See You Again, Alice Cooper (1974)

This work is part feature film and part concert film. Largely shot in Texas during the band’s Billion Dollar Babies tour, it showcases the rougher sides of Cooper and his band. Compelling, raw, and rocking, Cooper is doused in “blood” while he sings hit songs like “School’s Out,” and showcases a general vampiric side of himself. It’s that scary yet alluring sensibility that has given Cooper a big-time draw ever since bursting onto the scene in the 1970s. Check out the trailer below.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images