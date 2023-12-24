3 of the Best Songs from The Chicks that Feature Laura Lynch

With the passing Friday (December 22) of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks, we’d like to revisit some of her best moments as the group’s frontwoman. From covers of country staples to originals that throw things back to country’s heyday, here are three of Lynch’s top Chicks songs, below.

“I’m Falling Again”

No mistaking this time, no changing my mind

No walking away then begging to stay

No letting you go cause this time my heart knows

We’re destined to win, I’m falling again

Lynch performs vocal duties on this 1993 track about falling head-first into love. She shines out in front on this one, making quick work of the meandering melody. In the chorus, The Chicks’ titular three-part harmony is well-accounted for. Though the band has always had a classic country flare to their music, they are at their most traditional here.

“I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart”

I want to be a cowboy’s sweetheart

I want to learn to rope and to ride

I want to ride o’er the plains and the desert

Out west of the great divide

“I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” has been covered numerous times. Though Patsy Montana’s original version will always be the definitive, The Chicks make a strong showing with their rendition. Lynch once again takes on lead vocals. Her classic voice has the perfect tone for this shuffling country gem.

“Pink Toenails”

Pink toenails, why don’t I have time to paint pink toenails?

I’ve got my pink foam curlers and my pony-tail

My girlfriends have time for their pink toenails

If you played this song for a contemporary Chicks fan, they’d have a hard time believing they ever opted for such a soft, retro-tinged sound. “Pink Toenails” is a far cry from songs like “Not Ready to Make Nice,” but it has its own appeal. We’d sooner attribute this song to Patsy Cline or someone else of her era; nevertheless, it’s a testament to the Chicks’ versatile musicianship.

Laura Lynch image via @TheChicks on Instagram)