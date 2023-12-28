NFL Superstar Raves About Zach Bryan After Performing Alongside Him at Charity Concert

For the San Fransico 49ers, they look to extend their dominance in the NFL on December 31 when they compete against Washington Commanders. Currently controlling the NFC West with an 11-4 record, the 49ers are a top pick for a Super Bowl appearance among NFL fans. While there is still a way to go before getting a chance to make history, it seems that running back Christian McCaffrey is simply enjoying his moment in the spotlight as he discussed playing along with Zach Bryan at his Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert in July.

While it is known knowledge that McCaffrey loves football and is more than capable of controlling the ball, he once admitted to ESPN that another passion of his is music. He said, “One of my big passions I do in the offseason, or just when I get off time in general, I love to play music. I’ve been playing piano for a really long time now. When you talk about mental escapes, it’s definitely something that is essential for me.”

With McCaffrey loving music and being a fan of Bryan, it seemed fate when the running back found himself playing for the country music star. Although many fans commented on the video over the Summer, on Monday, McCaffrey discussed the opportunity when he appeared on the Manningcast.

Although discussing the game with Eli and Peyton Manning, the running back also talked about his performance with Bryan. “Zach Bryan’s the man and we did a charity concert a few years ago. He had me and a few of my buddies and my brother went to that concert. It was a hell of a show if anyone’s never been to that. It was unbelievable. Guy’s incredible.”

Making Memories With Zach Bryan

Besides getting the chance to play with Bryan, apparently, it also marked the first time that McCaffrey visited the Red Rocks venue. He added, “It was my first Red Rocks concert too, so being from Colorado it was actually my first time I’ve ever been there. So, I get to say I’ve played piano at Red Rocks for my first ever concert, so that was pretty fun.”

As McCaffrey continues to dominate the NFL, it seems that his talents extend to the stage, giving him some career opinions if he ever decides to step off the field.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)