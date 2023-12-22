3 Movies Every Bob Marley Fan Should See

Complicated, prolific, and iconic, the Jamaican-born reggae artist Bob Marley remains the face of the genre he helped make globally famous throughout his career. Known for songs like “Buffalo Solider,” “No Woman No Cry” and “Is This Love,” Marley shared his messages of harmony and music until the day he died in 1981 at just 36 years old.

As political as he was melodic, Marley remains a musical star, and likely will for centuries to come. But while his art is all over albums and streaming services today, he’s also been the subject of several important documentaries. Below are three such films that every fan of Marley should see.

1. Marley (2012)

Kevin Macdonald directed this 2012 documentary depicting the reggae artist’s life as told by some of those closest to him, including Bunny Wailer, his wife Rita Marley, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and many others. While Marley’s songs are beloved far and wide, his roots may not be as well known. See how they took hold and sprouted in this doc below.

2. Rebel Music: The Bob Marley Story (2001)

An intimate documentary about the singer/songwriter’s life, this doc shows his penchant for popularizing human rights and justice through his music. Inspired by the gospel of Rastafari, he brought his beliefs to the stage and spread his love of wisdom note after note. This doc also takes advantage of interviews from those who knew and loved him best.

3. Bob Marley: The Making of a Legend (2011)

This keen documentary focuses on the life and times of the artist before he was famous. This movie is based on footage from Marley’s life shot in the 1970s that was thought lost for decades. See what a young Bob was doing in small music clubs in Jamaica and what it took for Marley to write and promulgate the songs that would, in some short time, change the world.

Photo by Gary Merrin/Getty Images