Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Reaches Billboard Chart Milestone After 800 Weeks

Beloved reggae musician Bob Marley is still managing to top Billboard charts after passing away in 1981 at the age of 36. Legend, a compilation album by Marley and his group the Wailers, has hit No. 106 on the Billboard 200 chart in its 800th week.

Videos by American Songwriter

Legend is the second album to reach the chart after 800 weeks (over 15 years’ time). The first album to do so is Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. The latter is no longer in the chart after 1,000 weeks.

[RELATED: Posthumous Bob Marley and The Wailers Album Honors Reggae Icon’s Afrobeats Roots]

Legend was initially released on May 8, 1984. The album was 15 times certified platinum by the RIAA a little less than 10 years ago. It has also sold more records than any other reggae album.

In other Marley news, a new biopic about the beloved artist titled Bob Marley: One Love is coming. The movie will be released on February 14, 2024, and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Jamaican icon. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and also stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley.

On July 5, Marley’s official Instagram account made a statement about the upcoming movie, ahead of its first trailer premiere. “You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became,” the post reads.

“Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben Adir as Bob with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption. Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio.”

An official synopsis for the film reads: “BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns