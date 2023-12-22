Fans Are Convinced Kanye West’s New Album is “Never Coming Out” as ‘Vultures’ is Delayed Once Again

Another day, another delay, and fans of Kanye West are pretty fed up. They now are convinced that the singer’s touted Vultures album is damaged goods and won’t see release. It’s hard to feel too bad for the singer as West really brought this on himself.

West’s collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign was originally supposed to drop on December 15. However, that day came with no album release. The first worrisome sign was when West removed the album’s page from Apple Music, leading to an outcry on social media of a delay.

The rapper then announced that the album would be released on December 31, heading into the new year. However, West changed his tune once again. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, NFR Podcast announced the album is actually dropping on January 12, which means no new album until 2024. Fans are understandably frustrated about being jerked around.

Responding to the post, one person wrote, “Yea this s— never coming out.”

Another commented, “Watching this release date become progressively further and further away has been hilarious.” Still another wrote, “Dec 31 not Jan 12 it’s never coming out.” Yet another commented, “Y’all are better off just downloading the versions already up on YouTube.”

The Reason Behind Kanye West’s Album Delay

So what’s going on with the album? While West hasn’t given a reason for the delay, it’s possible that it’s due to clearance on the song “New Body.” The rapper collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the song and asked her on social media, “May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

However, Minaj is playing hardball. She’s rejected West’s request, “Regarding Kanye: that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Minaj is reportedly upset with West over the song. The two originally recorded it in 2018 for an album that never released. Minaj then worked with West to re-record it for West’s Jesus Is King album in 2019, but it wasn’t included. Minaj said, “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it.”

However, West is determined.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is, but we’re going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it,” West said in a fan-recorded video.

[Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine]