3 Movies Every Whitney Houston Fan Should See

When it comes to singing voices, few if any can match the power, magnetism, and pure joy that Whitney Houston exhibited in her music.

A photogenic singer, actor, and performer, Houston’s enormous talent led her into feature films. Known for many performances, from Waiting to Exhale to The Preacher’s Wife, these three movies in particular showcase Whitney Houston’s brilliance.

1. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

This recent biopic hits all the high (and low) notes of the illustrious career of the iconic singer. With actress Naomi Ackie portraying Houston in this authorized biopic, fans see how Houston learned about music through her family, was subsequently discovered by Clive Davis, and rose to stardom. It also depicts her struggles with addiction and her eventual passing. Check out a trailer for the movie below.

2. The Bodyguard (1992)

The movie that gave music fans Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s famed song, “I Will Always Love You,” marked Houston’s acting debut. Originally meant for Diana Ross, the movie got pushed back a few years and it fell into Houston’s lap. In the film, Houston (playing Rachel Marron) is stalked by a crazed fan and her bodyguard (Kevin Costner) must protect her. Madness and amorous behavior ensue in this ’90s classic. Check out the trailer below.

3. Cinderella (1997)

This rendition of the Disney classic features Houston as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother. Originally the producers had Houston in mind to play Cinderella. But between the film taking a backseat to other projects and Houston’s demanding schedule, by the time the project was picked up again, Houston was in her thirties, and depicting Cinderella felt like a reach to her. While Houston shines in the role of Fairy Godmother, she isn’t the only talented vocalist in the movie. Brandy plays Cinderella in the star-studded cast, which also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, and more. Check out the trailer below.

