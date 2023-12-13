Garth Brooks Says His No-Phone Policy Changed His Shows for the Better

Garth Brooks is known for crafting concerts with his audience in mind, from stage design to song choices. When he launched his latest Las Vegas residency earlier this year, the country star implemented a rule that surprised some fans.

All concertgoers were required to lock their cell phones into a sealed pouch before entering The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to see Brooks perform. It’s a move that many other major artists have made in recent years, including Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack White.

Some fans are disappointed at their inability to capture a snapshot or short video clip of the shows to share with loved ones or on social media. During a recent press conference at his Friends In Low Places Bar & Grill in Nashville, Brooks said he thinks the change has been for the better.

“It brings a whole different crowd in there, [one] that’s focused right on the music,” Brooks explained. “It’s all they do. They sing… It’s unbelievable.”

According to Brooks, removing the distraction of technology adds to the intimate and experimental vibe of the unique live performances.

“What I love with bagging the phones is that it truly becomes a laboratory,” added Brooks. “I know a lot of [fans] believe, ‘Oh, this must be part of the show.’ It’s not. If you look anywhere on the stage in Vegas, you’ll never see a setlist.

“The band almost quit because of that,” he joked. [We performed on the] first night, and then they started to go, ‘Okay, I get this.’ It’s fun. We don’t even know what’s coming up next, which makes them play more fun so everybody has a good time. So no set list. No cameras. It’s just all off the cuff.”

Fans will get even more chances to see Garth Brooks’ one-of-a-kind residency in 2024. Last month, the record-breaking artist revealed he’ll return to Vegas for a stretch of dates that begin in April and continue through the end of the year.

