The 20 Best DJ Khaled Quotes

The 47-year-old New Orleans-born rapper, producer, and businessman known as DJ Khaled is one of the most successful artists in the 21st century. From songs like “God Did” to winning a Grammy, Khaled has made the most of his career.

With the famous catchphrase, “And another one!” Khaled, whose name is often repeated over and over in his songs, has seen a lot of life and has experienced a lot of wins, as he says. With all that confidence, Khaled undoubtedly has a lot to say, and we have collected the best of his thoughts on subjects such as moisturizing, taking care of plants, Rhianna, the power of love, and much more.

Below are the 20 best quotes from DJ Khaled.

1. “I put cocoa butter all over my face and my iconic belly and my arms and legs. Why live rough? Live smooth.”

2. “At the end of the day, I understand that life has road blocks, and life is like school—you’ll be tested; we gotta pass it.”

3. “People will try to bring you down, but you got to go up.”

4. “Winning, to me, is easy. Winning more is the challenge.”

5. “We all want to win more, but it’s all about being blessed and embracing your blessings. We have life.”

6. “No one ever told me I should eat egg whites or drink a gallon of water each day.”

7. “Don’t ever play yourself.”

8. “I’ve been blessed to be somebody that’s been climbing that success mountain top for years of hard work, you know, but now it’s all connecting. And now, the whole world is watching, you know what I’m saying, and it feels good ’cause it’s good energy. This is all positive vibes, and good vibes and good energy, so it feels incredible.”

9. “I remember I used to sleep on my records. In a room with no furniture. I remember I used to sleep in my car.”

10. “Key is never be afraid of being yourself. Never!”

11. “It confuses me and disappoints me when somebody says, ‘What does he do? What does he do?’ My records are some of the biggest anthems ever. What do you think, they magically just appear? Obama walked out to my record.”

12. “Basically, I’m one of the greatest producers ever. And I’m also one of the greatest DJs ever. And I’m also one of the best executives ever.”

13. “You gotta water your plants. Nobody can water them for you.”

14. “I always make my dreams into goals.”

15. “I would love to get Rihanna on a Khaled song. That’s my friend, but every time I’m around her, I get shy.”

16. “A producer gets the whole vision done from top to bottom, to making the record to having the record delivered to the world. That’s a producer.”

17. “Love is the most powerful thing in the world, and you know, what love brings is joy.”

18. “I want to lose weight because I want to be focused, meaning healthy.”

19. “Every summer’s mine.”

20. “I can move any crowd.”

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET