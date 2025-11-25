3 Nostalgic Pop Bangers From 1974 That Made It to Every Record Player That Year

Pop music has always been a delight, but there’s something about mid-1970s pop bangers that just continue to age well. Let’s look at just a few pop bangers from 1974, specifically, that probably make it to regular rotation just as often as they did on your record player in the mid-1970s.

“If You Love Me (Let Me Know)” by Olivia Newton-John

This Olivia Newton-John classic has stood the test of time. And I think it’s one of the finest works from her country-pop era. Written by John Rostill, this song made it all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1974. It also topped the Canada Country Tracks and Cashbox Country Top 75 charts as well. If you were a 70s kid, you might remember Newton-John performing this tune with Andy Gibb of Bee Gees and ABBA on her 1978 TV special, Olivia!

“Sideshow” by Blue Magic

How about some classic Philadelphia soul that crossed over to the pop charts? “Sideshow” by Blue Magic dropped in 1974 and was a quick hit for the R&B soul group. It topped the R&B charts in the US and also made it all the way to No. 8 on the Hot 100. Vinnie Barrett and Bobby Eli composed this tune after visiting an antique museum and getting inspired to write a romantic pop hit. They certainly succeeded. “Sideshow” remains one of the vocal quintet’s most memorable tunes, alongside the follow-up “Three Ring Circus”.

“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone

This might just be the most memorable pop song of 1974, and it’s one of several pop-rock disco-leaning bangers from the band Redbone. This standout track from Wovoka was released in early 1974. It climbed multiple charts within just a few weeks, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Canada Top Singles chart. Written mainly by Lolly Vegas, “Come And Get Your Love” remains a popular tune still in classic rock radio rotation today. And whenever I want a taste of the 70s, personally, I tend to put this song on. Younger fans still enjoy this jam today, too. It was featured on an episode of Reservation Dogs in 2021.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images