Heart Pays Tribute to Soundgarden’s Rock Hall Induction With “Black Hole Sun” Cover in Seattle

Often considered one of the pioneers of genres like grunge and alternative rock, Soundgarden found its footing in the music industry alongside bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Over the decades, the band recorded hit songs that included “Jesus Christ Pose” and “Fell on Black Days.” Selling over 30 million albums worldwide, Soundgarden crossed a historic milestone recently when inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And to celebrate the legacy of Soundgarden, the hit band Heart performed to haunting cover of “Black Hole Sun.”

Taking the stage at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, Heart understood the importance of the city as it was the birthplace of Soundgarden. With the band just honored at the Rock Hall, there appeared to be no better time to celebrate the group that not only fashioned a lasting career but helped build a genre at the same time.

#Heart #bodasafa #spartankingfro1.😎 Paying their respects to Soundgarden. Black Hole Sun. Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle, WA. 11/25/25. Videos by bodasafa. Few hrs ago!😎 pic.twitter.com/Vals9yngjr — Spartan king @fromsammamish (@Spartankingfro1) November 24, 2025

Soundgarden Is More Than A Group Of “Rock Guys”

Looking back at the Rock Hall induction, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil discussed the meaning of the moment. Although a major moment in the band’s career, Thayil saw it as a celebration of Seattle. “It’s part of our identity. We’re not simply ‘rock guys’ in this band Soundgarden. We’re rock guys in this band Soundgarden that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It’s where we are, it’s where we came from. It’s who we are.”

During the Rock Hall ceremony, Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell, and Brandi Carlile joined forces to perform their own version of “Black Hole Sun” and “Rusty Cage.” But when it came to the induction, comedian Jim Carrey received the honor of welcoming Soundgarden.

Back in 1996, Carrey pushed Saturday Night Live to invite Soundgarden as the musical guest. Hosting that night, Lorne Michaels apparently listened to the actor. Never forgetting that moment, Carrey told the crowd, “I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me, like an audio baptism. They pushed me under and when I came up I was free.”

(Photo by Douglas Mason/WireImage)