3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1984 That Will Never Get Old

1984 was a strong year for music in general, but rock, in particular, had a stellar run. In this era of the genre, hair bands ran rampant, experimentation was commonplace, and anthems were all the rage. For a trip back to the ’80s, check out the three nostalgic rock songs below. These tracks will never get old.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When Doves Cry” (Prince & The Revolution)

“When Doves Cry” is a genre in and of itself. No rock song had ever sounded like this before, and no one has been able to measure up since. It’s a unique offering that stands out singularly in both Prince’s discography and the world of rock.

Prince seems to have gotten a vision from some higher power with this song. That’s the only explanation we have for this masterpiece. Is it rock? Is it R&B? Is it from this earth? Hard to say. But what is indisputable is how beloved this 1984 release is. This oddball, yet timeless track will never be stale.

[RELATED: The Prince Lyric That Captured His Character’s Heartbreak (And His Own)]

“Rock You Like a Hurricane” (Scorpions)

Of the rock songs released in 1984, the best track to represent the hair metal crowd is Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” This song features everything great about this sub-genre: wiry guitars, anthemic choruses, and no shortage of innuendo. My body is burning, it starts to shout / Desire is coming, it breaks out loud, the band sings in this charged song.

Though this band was a one-hit wonder, they made quite the splash with that one hit. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” stands out as one of the most enduring rock songs of the decade.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” (Twisted Sister)

Although punk experienced a decline in the 1980s, its rebellious spirit persisted in other bands. Twisted Sister released the defiant “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in 1984, egging on the counter-culture of the era.

Unlike many other songs in a similar vein, this Twisted Sister cut isn’t standing against something particular. Instead, it’s a generalized anthem for listeners who are tired of being taken advantage of. We’ll fight the powers that be, just / Don’t pick our destiny ’cause / You don’t know us, you don’t belong, the band sings. It’s been adopted in many different contexts over the years and is still as volatile as it was in 1984.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)