3 Rock Songs From the 1970s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

They say write what you know. As songwriters, it’s important to look around at your surroundings and take note. What’s happening in your neighborhood, your home, or even your mind? Whatever the answer is—jot it down and put it in a song. Here below, we wanted to showcase three songwriters from back in the day that did just that. These are three songs that found inspiration in real-life relationships. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s you didn’t know were written about real people.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

Fleetwood Mac was part-rock band and part-soap opera. Fans flocked to the British-born group for music, but they stayed for the internal love affairs and drama. Indeed, for evidence of this, look no further than the 1977 song, “Go Your Own Way”, from the band’s iconic LP, Rumors. Written by guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, the song is about the ending of his relationship with singer Stevie Nicks. Talk about awkward…

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Lori Lieberman from ‘Lori Lieberman’ (1972)

While most fans know this song either by Roberta Flack or The Fugees, it was originally co-written and released by Lori Lieberman. She was struck one night at a Don McLean concert. As he started to sing, Lieberman was immediately filled with a sense of lyrical purpose, jotting notes down on bar napkins. She then relayed those notes to co-writer Norman Gimbel, who fleshed out the lyrics. And Charles Fox set the whole thing to music. Teamwork!

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon from ‘No Secrets’ (1972)

Few artists achieved the level of attention and adoration that Carly Simon saw in the 1970s. The charming songwriter was beloved by people of all stripes. And one of the artist’s most acclaimed songs is her 1972 offering, “You’re So Vain”. The tune was inspired, at least in part, by Simon’s ex-beau, the famed actor Warren Beatty. In fact, in 2015, Simon said, “I have confirmed that the second verse is Warren … Warren thinks the whole thing is about him … Now, that doesn’t mean that the other two verses aren’t also about Warren. It just means that the second one is.” Okay then!

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns