3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Will Warm Your Bones in Autumn

The air is getting crisp and cold, and many people’s favorite time of the year is upon us. With autumn in full swing, nothing is more suitable for the changing of the seasons than a cup of hot tea and a really good playlist. I think the following nostalgic rock songs from the 1970s are perfect for such an autumn playlist. You might just agree with me. Let’s take a look at our small selection of cozy gems from the 70s!

“Forever Autumn” by Justin Hayward (1978)

Well, the word “autumn” is in the title, isn’t it? This sweet little love song was released in June 1978. The original melody was actually written by Jeff Wayne back in 1969 for a Lego commercial. Wayne decided to repurpose it with some help from Gary Osborne and Paul Vigrass. The final result was recorded by Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward in 1976 before it was released to the airwaves in 1978. It’s a lovely piece of work that resonated with audiences at the time, as it hit No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac (1976)

Honestly, any song from Fleetwood Mac, particularly the eras in which Stevie Nicks was involved, could make it to a solid autumn-themed playlist full of nostalgic rock songs from the 1970s. I went with the 1976 song “Rhiannon” for this list. This gorgeous rock track just feels like autumn to me. It’s one of Nicks’ best contributions to the band. And it has stood the test of time like much of her other works, both as part of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, have done.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas (1978)

With imagery of wind blowing and poetic lyricism, “Dust In The Wind” by Kansas is quite suitable for an autumn playlist full of nostalgic 1970s rock songs, in my opinion. This soft rock hit was released in 1978 and became quite successful from the start. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 by April of that year. Surprisingly enough, Kansas was pretty split on what they expected from the song. Phil Ehart and Rich Williams agreed that the success of this single was a “fluke,” as they were an album band. Steve Walsh, alternatively, knew it “would be a hit from the very first.”

