Born on This Day in 1934, the Songwriter Whose Three Failed Marriages Helped Inspire a George Strait Classic—Co-Written With His Fourth Wife

On this day (October 24) in 1934, Sanger D. “Whitey” Shafer was born in Whitney, Texas. He never found mainstream success as a recording artist. However, his songwriting has captured generations of country music fans. Sanger has penned songs recorded by the likes of George Jones, George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Connie Smith.

Shafer’s interest in music arose early in his life. His father was a gospel singer, and the likes of Ernest Tubb and Bob Wills dominated the local radio waves. His career as a performer began in high school, when he began playing in a band. After school, he toured regionally and shared stages with Willie Nelson, who was still decades away from finding stardom.

Unlike most A-list songwriters, Shafter famously didn’t write his first song until he was 30 years old. Early in his writing career, he worked with Blue Crest Music Publishing Company, penning songs like “Between My House and Town” and “I’m a New Man in Town,” both of which were recorded by George Jones.

According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Lefty Frizzell helped Shafer take his career to the next level.

Whitey Shafer Meets Lefty Frizzell

Lefty Frizzell was already an established recording artist and songwriter by the time Whitey Shafer reached out to him to pitch a few songs in 1972. The next day, Frizzell cut “You, Babe.” The song wasn’t a hit. However, it was the beginning of their friendship and songwriting partnership.

Together, they penned songs that became top 40 country hits for Frizzell. “I Never Go Around Mirrors” peaked at No. 25 and “Lucky Arms” reached No. 21 in 1974.

They also wrote “That’s the Way Love Goes,” which was a No. 1 hit for Johnny Rodriguez in 1974. A decade later, Merle Haggard took the song back to the top of the chart. Moe Bandy took their composition, “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” to No. 7 in 1975.

Bandy also had hits with “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today,” “It Was Always So Easy (To Find an Unhappy Woman),” both Shafer co-writes with Doodle Owens and “Soft Lights and Hard Country Music,” penned solely by Shafer.

Interestingly, Shafer co-wrote two songs with two of his wives that both became hits for George Strait. He and Darlene Shafer co-wrote “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” which went to No. 1 in 1985. He co-wrote Strait’s 1987 chart-topper “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” with his fourth wife, Lyndia Shafer. Three divorces helped inspire Shafer’s songwriting through the 1980s.

Whitey Shafer also penned Keith Whitley’s 1989 posthumous No. 1 “I Wonder Do You Think of Me.”

Sanger D. Shafer died on January 12, 2019, leaving behind an immortal mark on the world of country music.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI