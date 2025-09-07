3 Nostalgic Songs From 1967 That Will Never Get Old

Who doesn’t love music from the year 1967? The Summer of Love boasted tons of psychedelic goodies. Even outside of psychedelia, the year 1967 produced some of the most nostalgic songs of the decade across pop, rock, soul, etc. Let’s dive into just a handful of nostalgic songs that were released in 1967 that I don’t see ever losing steam. A couple of your favorites might be on this list!

“People Are Strange” by The Doors

This unsettling yet beautifully arranged song has really stood the test of time. “People Are Strange” is definitely in the Top 10 of The Doors’ most memorable songs. It’s a little bit spooky, a little bit psychedelic, and a standout release from the album Strange Days.

This song came out in September 1967 and really resonated with audiences at the time, too. “People Are Strange” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.

“Chain Of Fools” by Aretha Franklin

How about a little bit of soul goodness? The year 1967 was full of nostalgic songs, and those songs weren’t all firmly rooted in psychedelia. Aretha Franklin released this super-catchy and memorable gem in November of that year, and it’s an R&B/soul delight that still resonates with listeners today.

Fun fact: This song was originally pitched to Otis Redding to sing. However, producers at Atlantic Records heard the demo and immediately decided that it was better suited for Franklin. That was a wise choice, considering the song became one of her biggest (and most enduring) career hits.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Let’s be real. We can’t have a list of nostalgic songs from 1967 without mentioning at least one Fab Four tune. And while I personally prefer Joe Cocker’s 1968 version of this gorgeous song, the original 1967 version by The Beatles is nothing to sneeze at.

This song was one of many memorable songs to come out of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It’s a rare instance where drummer Ringo Starr sings lead, and the whole production is quite incredible. “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles quickly became an anthem of its era, and decades later, fans are still finding fresh interest in it.

