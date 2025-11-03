3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1980s That Influenced Who You Became as a Person

If you were a kid or young adult in the 1980s, chances are that who you are as a person today was formed during those early years. Music likely had a place in that, too, and a few particularly nostalgic songs from the 1980s might have had a hand in forming your moral compass (or at the very least, your music taste) before you came of age. Let’s look at a few songs that might have done exactly that.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

This is my favorite Tears For Fears song. It’s a solid new wave work that has stood the test of time. Just as well, this 1985 classic also has some very intense lyrics. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is all about the path humanity has taken to end up at capitalism. It’s a cautionary tale about how we have turned our backs on nature and opted for opulence at the detriment of our fellow human beings. There are some illusions to the eventual launch of nuclear war, something that wasn’t exactly uncommon for Cold War-era music. If you “get it,” chances are you love this song.

“We Are The World” by USA For Africa

In retrospect, the music video for the star-studded song “We Are The World” by USA For Africa has become a bit of a laughable meme. However, when it comes down to it, this very popular song educated a lot of people at the time about the famine that occurred in Ethiopia. Even without the charity aspect of this song, “We Are The World” is still a very strong call-to-action about helping one’s fellow man and the value of community. If those things are important to you, “We Are The World” probably resonated with you back in 1985.

“Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” by Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman has always had a gift for getting under people’s skin with her very vulnerable and honest music. Especially when it comes to her legendary self-titled 1988 album. There are a lot of arresting songs on that record, including Chapman’s signature song, “Fast Car”. But I included another single on this list of nostalgic songs from the 1980s: “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution”.

This is one of Chapman’s finest songs, and it’s a beautifully written song about revolution, oppression, poverty, and wealth distribution. This song might have swayed your moral compass as an adult in some way, especially if you heard this tune as a child in the late 1980s.

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images