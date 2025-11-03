Having performed with stars like Cher, Boz Scaggs, Joe Tex, and even Elvis Presley, Donna Jean Godchaux proved herself to be a top backup vocalist. But when expanding her career, she stepped from behind the stars to land a spot with the bluegrass group Grateful Dead. She was featured on albums including Wake of the Flood, From the Mars Hotel, and more. She eventually left the group in 1979. Although continuing to leave her mark in the music industry, sadly, Godchaux recently passed away at 78.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a statement, Godchaux had a long battle with cancer. Transferred to hospice care, the singer passed away on November 2nd. The statement, released by her representative, Dennis McNally, added, “She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss. The family requests privacy at this time of grieving. In the words of Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, ‘May the four winds blow her safely home.’”

With a career lasting nearly six decades, her time with the Grateful Dead offered her more than fame. In 1994, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the band. In 2016, her home state of Alabama inducted her into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan and John Mayer Unite for a Grateful Dead Classic at Historic Michigan Stadium Show]

Donna Jean Godchaux Remembers Chaos Of A Grateful Dead Concert

Looking outside of the Grateful Dead, Godchaux married musician Keith Godchaux in 1970. Together, they recorded their own album, Keith & Donna, in 1975, which included the Grateful Dead member Jerry Garcia. The couple also formed the Heart of Gold Band. While embracing their lives in the spotlight, Keith passed away in 1980 after sustaining injuries in a car accident. He was 32 at the time.

Although lending her voice to Presley’s famous “Suspicious Minds” recording, Godchaux never forgot her time with the Grateful Dead. Recalling performing on stage with the legendary group, she explained how she wasn’t ready for the chaos. “Everything was so loud onstage. And not to mention being inebriated. I can’t defend myself very much, but I can’t blame it all on that.”

Like any person, Godchaux had a few regrets over the years, but as she explained to Rolling Stone, “I have many regrets, of course, like you do about decisions you make in life. You can’t make up for what isn’t there anymore, but you can continue on a journey that takes you somewhere.”

Though Godchaux passed away, her voice lives on in every harmony, every chorus, and every shared memory among Deadheads and music lovers alike.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)