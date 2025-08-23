3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1966

The year 1967 tends to hog all of the attention when it comes to music history. It was the Summer of Love, after all. However, the year prior, in 1966, offers some of the most nostalgic songs of the decade. If you were a kid in 1966, I bet you’ll remember these nostalgic songs all too well. In fact, a couple of these tunes are so famous that most people who weren’t even alive in the 1960s likely know them. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles

This is by far one of the most memorable tunes from The Beatles’ famed 1966 album, Revolver. And, considering this was intended to be a children’s song, I bet you heard this tune often if you were a kid that year. “Yellow Submarine” is most famous for featuring Ringo Starr on vocals. It’s also famous for being released amid the controversy involving John Lennon’s famous “more popular than Jesus” comments. It’s a sweet song often stained by a widespread controversy, and it’s certainly unforgettable.

“Bus Stop” by The Hollies

This one’s a bit of a pop-rock deep cut. “Bus Stop” by The Hollies was released in June 1966 and became a pretty hefty hit for the British band. It reached No. 5 in the UK and also made it all the way to the Top 10 in the United States and Canada.

Fun fact: This famous tune was written by Graham Gouldman, who wrote a number of hits for big bands at the time, such as The Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits. This tune also features early evidence of the Indian traditional musical trend in the UK and US. A guitar solo that has a sitar-like sound can be heard in the song.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

To me, this is the best of the best when it comes to nostalgic songs from 1966. “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys is a lot of fans’ favorite Beach Boys song, and I certainly understand why. This gorgeous little single is one of the finest prog-pop songs of the 1960s, with that psychedelic element that makes the timeframe of its release unmistakable. “Good Vibrations” was all over the radio for years, so I’m sure anyone who was young in the mid-1960s has this song burned into their brain.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage