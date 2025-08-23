Not All Doom and Gloom: 4 Gothic Rock Songs That Are Surprisingly Happy

Gothic rock music, especially from the genre’s heyday in the 80s, is often known for its gloomy subject matter and sound. However, not all gothic rock songs have that weepy element. In fact, some gothic rock songs are quite uplifting, positive, and sweet. Many are bona fide love songs. Let’s take a look at just a few tunes that would warm the heart of any diehard goth, shall we?

“Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

Well, there was no way I’d make this list of sweet gothic rock songs without mentioning at least one song by The Cure. “Friday I’m In Love” is a masterclass on how to put together a dance-worthy gothic rock tune. This groovy little song has an unmistakable melody that makes it so much fun to dance to, but it still maintains that sound that is very much The Cure. Truly, this might be one of the most romantic and upbeat gothic rock songs to come out of the early 1990s.

“Release The Bats” by The Birthday Party

Nick Cave and The Birthday Party aren’t exactly known for producing soothing tunes. This short-lived Australian post-punk noise rock outfit offered plenty of screeching vocals and punk rock energy back in the day. While “Release The Bats” definitely has that loud element, it’s also a bit of a campy tune that is quite fun. You can hear how much fun the band was having while recording this tune. At the very least, this tune leans more towards exciting than gloomy.

“Crystal Days” by Echo & The Bunnymen

“Crystal Days” by Echo & The Bunnymen is such a cheerful and charming song. And yet, it doesn’t stray too far away from the gothic rock sound. And that sweet little outro, where Ian McCulloch sings a little doo-wop vocal? It’s quite a sweet song, and it’s a shame that its album, the 1984 record Ocean Rain, received so many mixed reviews when it was released.

“Ziggy Stardust” by Bauhaus

This gothic rock tune comes from one of the most beloved bands of the genre. Known for songs like “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, Bauhaus once took a bit of a break from their more gloomy tunes to put together a tribute to the iconic David Bowie. This is one of the best tribute songs in the gothic rock genre, and it’s a genre-appropriate take that still sits close to the original material, but sounds undeniably like Bauhaus. That takes some serious talent.

