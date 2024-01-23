3 of Rock’s Best Long Songs That Are Enticing From Beginning to End

Most songs stick to the 3-minute format. It’s just enough time to draw the listener in and short enough to not become tiresome. However, there are a fair few artists who are bold enough to expand their artistry beyond that limit. Check out three rock songs below that leave the 3-minute notion at the door, below.

1. “Achilles Last Stand” (Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin‘s “Achilles Last Stand” is a sprawling flood of guitars and drums. The addition of tempo and melody changes helps this track to not become so monotone that you drown it out. In fact, you couldn’t drown this song out if you tried. Despite its lengthy run time, “Achilles Last Stand” plays like an epic that you can’t put down. You’ll find that the end of the song comes too quickly for your liking.

It was an April morning when they told us we should go

As I turn to you, you smiled at me

How could we say no?

2. “Dogs” (Pink Floyd)

Most artists would opt to have their song build to a peak as it goes on. “Dogs,” however, sees Pink Floyd start with a rousing up-tempo beat and slowly slow down into a groove. The song’s 17-minute runtime is indicative of just how leisurely the band plays the back half of this song. It’s a track that gives you it all: a powerful shock to the system at the beginning and a dulcet jam at the end.

You gotta keep one eye looking over your shoulder

You know it’s going to get harder, and harder, and harder as you get older

And in the end you’ll pack up and fly down south

3. “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” (Elton John)

“Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” is technically two songs in one. Elton John mashed these two equally enticing tracks together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. The opening section of this track has a marked sci-fi feel to it. The addition of warbly, spacey synths gives it an edge. The back half is tried and true rock & roll with heavy guitars and steady drums.

The roses in the window box have tilted to one side

Everything about this house was born to grow and die

Oh, it doesn’t seem a year ago to this very day

You said, “I’m sorry, honey, if I don’t change the pace

I can’t face another day”

