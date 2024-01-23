Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy’s Grand Plans to Bid Farewell to Fans with Final Concerts

Ozzy Osbourne may take the stage for a final time, at least according to his wife Sharon Osbourne. The rock legend plans to say goodbye to fans with two final concerts.

According to The Mirror, Sharon says Ozzy’s touring days are behind him. But the Prince of Darkness doesn’t just plan to go gently into the night. The musician wants to give a final live performance to fans and take his final bow.

“He won’t tour again, but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'” Sharon said. “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.”

Sharon believes that Ozzy is more than up for the task. She said his singing remains intact, and it’s something that he constantly works on.

She said, “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

Ozzy Osbourne Took Step Back Away from Performing

It’s been a difficult few years for Ozzy. The musician canceled his tour dates last year amid a battle with Parkinson’s Disease as well as still recovering from injuries after a fall. He made the difficult decision to cancel planned concerts.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” Ozzy said at the time. “As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.”

Ozzy explained that he wasn’t physically fit enough for the stress and toll that performing a tour would put on his body. Since then, Ozzy has performed a handful of times.

Ozzy said, “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]