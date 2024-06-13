3 of Sabrina Carpenter’s Best Live Performances

Sabrina Carpenter is steadily becoming one of the most in-demand pop performers in her generation. Her stage presence is unmatched and her catalog of hits is ever-growing. If you’re unfamiliar with just how stellar Carpenter is on stage, check out the three performances, below.

1. “Nonsense/Feather” – MTV VMAs (2023)

“Nonsense” and “Feather” are two of Carpenter’s biggest hits. Both songs are irreverent, sexy, and tongue-in-cheek. They fit perfectly together when Carpenter decided to mix them at the 2023 MTV VMAs. From a black-and-white filtered retro version of “Feather” to a lively, punchy rendition of “Nonsense,” Carpenter earned her spot among the top pop artists today with this performance.

2. “Espresso” – Saturday Night Live (2024)

“Espresso” has become a runaway hit for Carpenter. The mid-tempo track is an undisputed bop and, as such, gets the crowd revved up every time she puts it in her live set. Our favorite rendition of this song came as Carpenter took the Saturday Night Live stage in 2024. Dancing around a vintage bar scene, Carpenter highlighted just how dynamic a performer she is.

3. “Because I Liked a Boy” – Coachella (2024)

“Because I Liked a Boy” kick-started Carpenter’s career. Though she had been putting out music for a while, it was this song that skyrocketed her to fame. Naturally, she had to include this ballad in her Coachella 2024 set. She glided out onto the stage in a red motel bed and subsequently broke the hearts of everyone in attendance.

