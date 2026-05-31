These 4 Dan Fogelberg Songs Will Always Be Timeless

In 1975, Dan Fogelberg had his first Top 25 single, with “Part Of The Plan”. On his sophomore Souvenirs record, the song began a run of hits, which would last for more than a decade.

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Fogelberg has far too many successful songs to mention. But these are three of his most iconic tunes, ones that will always be timeless.

“Longer”

Fogelberg’s first No. 1 hit, “Longer” is on his Phoenix album. Written by Fogelberg, “Longer” is a sweet love song, inspired by his future first wife, Maggie Slaymaker.

“It’s just a classic love song,” Fogelberg explains. “Every songwriter always dreams of writing a classic love song that will be up there with the Cole Porter songs and ‘Yesterday’ and that stuff. That’s the stuff that’s gonna last. People are gonna sing them at weddings and really mean it, for a long time, and that’s wonderful.”

“Longer” says, “Longer than there’ve been fishes in the ocean / Higher than any bird ever flew / Longer than there’ve been stars up in the heavens / I’ve been in love with you / Stronger than any mountain cathedral / Truer than any tree ever grew / Deeper than any forest primeval / I am in love with you.”

“Rhythm Of The Rain”

Fogelberg’s final Top 5 single of his career, his version of “Rhythm Of The Rain” came out in 1990. But the song, written by John Claude Gummoe, was first a hit for The Cascades in 1962. A No. 1 single for them, Jacky Ward and Neil Sedaka also recorded “Rhythm Of The Rain” as well.

Still, it’s Fogelberg’s take on “Rhythm Of The Rain” that remains the most well-known today. A song of regret, “Rhythm Of The Rain” says, “Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain / Telling me just what a fool I’ve been / I wish that it would go and let me cry in vain / And let me be alone again.”

“Same Ole Lang Syne”

The first single from Fogelberg’s The Innocent Age album, “Same Old Lang Syne” is written by Fogelberg.

A nostalgic song of looking back at what might have been, “Same Old Lang Syne” tells the story of two former lovers who reunite by accident on Christmas Eve, reconnecting while drinking a six-pack in her car.

“Same Old Lang Syne” says, “We drank a toast to innocence / We drank a toast to now / And tried to reach beyond the emptiness / But neither one knew how.”

“Leader Of The Band”

In 1981, Fogelberg released “Leader Of The Band”. The song, also on The Innocent Age, was written as a tribute to his father, a band leader.

“Leader Of The Band” says, “The leader of the band is tired, and his eyes are growing old / But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man / I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band.”

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