3 of the Best 70s Disco Songs That Sound Just as Amazing Today

The 1970s are known for a lot of things, including the popularity of disco music. A genre that emerged in the 1960s, by the 1970s, the popularity of disco music was at an all-time high. With that in mind, these are three of the best disco songs from the 1970s. They are all so good that they still make me want to get on the dance floor today.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

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Out in 1978 on Gloria Gaynor’s Love Tracks album, “I Will Survive” is Gaynor’s most well-known song. Written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris, “I Will Survive” hit No. 1 on multiple charts, including Billboard’s Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Dance Club charts.

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An anthem of resilience if there ever was one, “I Will Survive” says, “I will survive / Oh, as long as I know how to love I know I’ll stay alive / I’ve got all my life to live / I’ve got all my love to give / And I’ll survive / I will survive, hey, hey.”

Gaynor didn’t write “I Will Survive”. Still, she instantly gravitated towards the uplifting song.

“Before I ever heard the melody, I read the lyrics, and I’m like, ‘This is a hit song,’” Gaynor recalls to American Songwriter. “When I first heard it, I was uplifted, encouraged, and empowered.”

“Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees

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There may not be a more popular disco song than “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees. Part of the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, a film starring John Travolta, “Stayin’ Alive” was written by Bee Gees members and siblings Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb.

“Stayin’ Alive” says, “Whether you’re a brother / Or whether you’re a mother / You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive / Feel the city breakin’ / And everybody shakin’ / And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.“

The Bee Gees had several other hits from Saturday Night Fever, including “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Night Fever”.

“Sing A Song” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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“Sing A Song” came out in 1975 on Earth, Wind & Fire’s Gratitude album. The song, their first Top 5 on the dance chart, was written by the band’s Maurice White and Al McKay.

The happy tune says, “When you feel down and out / Sing a song, it’ll make your day / You, it’ll come to shout / Sing a song, it’ll make a way.”

In 1981, Earth, Wind & Fire had another Top 5 dance hit with “Let’s Groove”.

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