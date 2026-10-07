3 Guitar Moments That Listeners Skip Over the Chorus For

Most of the time, the chorus draws listeners in, but in these three hits, the guitar moments steal the show. Whether it’s a riff you can’t get out of your head or an enviable solo, the guitar in these songs was make-or-break.

[RELATED: 3 Underrated Guitar Moments From Artists Who Aren’t Known For Solos]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Goodbye To Love” — The Carpenters

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When we think of The Carpenters, we don’t typically think of stellar guitar work. They are better known for piano ballads. Nevertheless, the guitar work in “Goodbye To Love” is truly impressive, especially for a band that didn’t deliver that routinely.

The song ends with a fuzzy guitar solo from session guitarist Tony Peluso, adding a different flavor than the rest of The Carpenters’ catalog. The chorus is a stunner in its own right, with Karen Carpenter singing, “I’ll say goodbye to love / No one ever cared if I should live or die / Time and time again the chance for love has passed me by / And all I know of love.”

“Just What I Needed” — The Cars

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The chorus of The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” is unbelievably catchy. “I guess you’re just what I / needed I needed someone to feed,” the lyrics read. Even so, the guitar solo is somehow even more intoxicating. It’s the kind of thing that makes you hit replay. Many go to this song solely to hear this mind-boggling guitar moment; everything else is just a bonus.

We all know the lyrics: “I don’t mind you comin’ here / And wastin’ all my time / ‘Cause when you’re standin’ oh, so near / I kinda lose my mind.” But no matter how much they stick in our brains, they pale in comparison to the guitar work. This solo masterfully blends country and rock elements, following the chord changes while staying innovative. It’s a masterclass in matching your song’s energy while still creating a standout moment.

“Beat It” — Michael Jackson

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There’s so much to love about Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, and the guitar work is at the top of that list. Eddie Van Halen’s guitar work goes toe-to-toe with Jackson in this song, rivaling his powerhouse vocals. Now, it’s probably pretty evenly divided between Jackson and Van Halen in terms of who draws listeners in. So, it’s not fair to say anyone would blow past the chorus. But it’s not every day a musician could even attempt to pull focus from the King of Pop. Van Halen made a serious attempt.

(Photo by Roger Jackson/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)