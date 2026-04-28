3 of the Best Classic Rock Songs That Opened Albums From the 1970s

When writing an album—especially a rock record—it’s best to kick it off with a bang! People can find quiet, small, or sad things anywhere. But truly exciting or thrilling moments? Those can be harder and harder to come by.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three albums from back in the day that show why opening your record with a bang is the best strategy. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs to open albums from the 1970s.

“Magic Man” by Heart from ‘Dreamboat Annie’ (1975)

Heart’s debut album Dreamboat Annie kicks off with a banger about love and lust. When it comes to rock music, you can’t go wrong with writing a song like that with an electrified core. And that’s just what sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson did with “Magic Man”. Immediately, the listener is titillated and thrilled by the rhythmic, thick, and catchy track. But there’s a twist—the singer is warned about her potential lover, because nothing is ever as good as it might seem. That’s the cinematic scene this track paints.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC from ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979)

There is no more explosive band in the history of mainstream rock music than AC/DC. Seemingly, each of their albums had to begin with a volcanic eruption, and that’s just what Highway To Hell did with its titular track. Not only does the song leap from the speakers of your radio, but it also depicts a speeding thoroughfare set to take you down below to the fiery underworld. Now if that doesn’t singe your eyebrows, nothing will!

“Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born To Run’ (1975)

Combining a knack for storytelling on par with the greats in human history with a passion for music unrivaled in the 20th century, Bruce Springsteen manifested his songs as much as he wrote them. And on the opening track for his classic 1975 LP, Born To Run, Springsteen showcased his narrative chops right along with his sonic ones. “Thunder Road” brings you in like a novel and inspires you like a big band. It’s unforgettable that way.

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