4 Country Songs Every 2000s Kid Knew by Heart (But Somehow Forgot)

These country songs from the 2000s were all the rage at the time, and plenty of 2000s kids bumped them regularly. Nowadays, decades later, you might have forgotten about them. Let’s change that, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wild At Heart” by Gloriana from ‘Gloriana’ (2009)

This song was so good, I’m surprised Gloriana never became more famous for their music. “Wild At Heart” was the band’s debut single, and it was a hit from the start. It peaked at No. 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US. The tune also came close to crossover success when it reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. If you’re a fan of Little Big Town, give Gloriana a spin.

“Break Down Here” by Julie Roberts from ‘Julie Roberts’ (2004)

If you listened to a lot of heartbreaking country music in the early aughts, you probably listened to a lot of Julie Roberts’ music. “Break Down Here” was, shockingly, her only major hit. Justice for Julie! “Break Down Here” peaked at No. 18 on the Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Top Country Singles Sales chart in the US.

Fun fact: This song was originally recorded by Trace Adkins.

“Leave The Pieces” by The Wreckers from ‘Stand Still, Look Pretty’ (2006)

Ah, The Wreckers. The country duo that could have been. The partnership of Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp was a match made in heaven. Sadly, they only released one album together, which yielded the hit “Leave The Pieces”.

“Leave The Pieces” technically lands The Wreckers in one-hit wonder territory. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 34 on the Hot 100. Their three other singles didn’t chart quite as well.

“Keep On Lovin’ You” by Steel Magnolia from ‘Steel Magnolia’ (2009)

A bit before Chris Stapleton was the beloved singer-songwriter he is today, he penned this hit with Trent Willmon for the country duo Steel Magnolia in 2009. Joshua Scott Jones and Meghan Linsey were in a relationship in real life, and you really can hear the love they had for each other in “Keep On Lovin’ You”. This entry on our list of forgotten country songs from the 2000s peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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