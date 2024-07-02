The Beatles‘ “In My Life” stands as one of the most thought provoking rock ballads of all time. As such, it’s beloved by fans the world over–including a fair few musicians. Check out three of our favorite covers of this Beatles classic, below.

3 of the Best Covers of the Beatles’ “In My Life”

1. Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham makes quick work of whatever song she decides to cover. She sounds particularly enchanting on her cover of “In My Life.” Recorded in an intimate setting, nothing distracts from Cunningham’s vocals. While the original version of this song has something upbeat about it, Cunningham’s version highlights the poignant qualities of the lyrics.

2. Ed Sheeran

Covering a Beatles song is daunting enough without having the actual Beatles sitting in front of you while you do it. Nevertheless, Ed Sheeran managed to rise to the occasion when he performed at a Beatles tribute concert in 2014. He was tasked with singing “In My Life” and–judging by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s reactions–he more than appeased the audience.

3. James Taylor

John Lennon and McCartney wrote this song when they were young and green. Despite that, the song plays like it has been written by an older man looking back on his life. In James Taylor’s rendition of the song (performed in 2010), he brings that idea to the forefront. You believe every reflective, bittersweet word Taylor sings in this cover.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)