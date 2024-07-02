Ringo Starr’s “Peace and Love” Birthday Celebration to Be Attended by Joe Walsh, Stephen Stills, and More

Ringo Starr has unveiled full details about the 2024 edition of his annual “Peace and Love” birthday celebration on Sunday, July 7. The event will take place in Los Angeles around noon local time. A variety of the former Beatles drummer’s family members and friends will join him for the festivities.

Among the noteworthy people confirmed to attend the gathering alongside Starr and his wife, Barbara, are Joe Walsh, Stephen Stills, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi, Diane Warren, Fred Armisen, Ed Begley Jr., Don Was, Ben Harper, and longtime All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Valensi played guitar on all four tracks of Starr’s latest EP, Crooked Boy.

The traditional focal point of Ringo’s annual celebration is the collective exclamation of “peace and love” exactly at noon. Starr always asks fans around the world to either declare or think “peace and love” wherever they are at noon local time on July 7. Incidentally, the rock legend turns 84 this year.

Prior to the “peace and love” declaration, several musicians, including Harper, Bissonnette, Was, Greg Leisz, Gabe Witcher, Willie Watson, and Steve Dudas, will play a set showcasing Ringo’s music in honor of his birthday.

The past four annual birthday celebrations were held at Beverly Gardens Park in the L.A. suburb of Beverly Hills, California. The park is the site of Starr’s “Peace and Love” sculpture. The location of this year’s event hasn’t been announced.

Starr’s Video Message

Meanwhile, Starr has posted a new video message about the event.

“OK, peace and love, here we go again!” said Ringo in a video message. “Thanks for joining me on my birthday. I am so grateful to you all for helping me promote peace and love. … I gotta thank all the fans, peace and love. Just join me in your mind, or on the bus, wherever you are at noon on the 7th of the 7th, just go ‘peace and love.’”

In addition, “peace and love” celebrations are scheduled for dozens of cities around the world, while NASA will transmit a message into the universe.

A complete list of events will be posted on Starr’s Facebook page.

Other Starr Birthday Celebrations

Through July 7, SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel will mark Starr’s birthday by airing special Ringo-themed programming.

In addition, Starbucks will promote Ringo’s “peace and love” campaign by playing a special playlist in thousands of locations in U.S. and Canada, plus in select cities in South America, Europe, and Asia.

About Ringo’s Upcoming Tour Plans with the All Starr Band

Ringo and his All Starr Band wrapped up a North American spring tour in early June. The group will hit the road again this fall. Those shows are mapped out from a September 12 performance in Omaha, Nebraska, through a September 25 concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Tickets for Ringo and the All Starr Band’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

