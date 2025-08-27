3 of the Best Long-Form Ballads That Use Every Second To Tell Their Story

The average length of a song is around three to five minutes. Now, that number changes depending on the genre, as pop typically hovers over the three-minute mark and alternative genres typically create a longer product. Regardless, that three to five-minute mark is a deliberate choice, as anything longer risks losing the listener’s attention. That being said, having a song of this length is the safe decision. However, that isn’t always the case for ballads.

Videos by American Songwriter

While having a song of this length is typically perfect. Some songs tackle some heavy subjects; thus, they need all the time they can get to do the topic justice by telling the whole tale, and what do they need to do that? Well, more time, of course. With that in mind, here are three ballads that take the time to tell the whole tale.

“Hurricane” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan‘s 1976 single, “Hurricane”, tells the tale of the wrongful conviction of boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter. Carter, a black man, was wrongfully convicted of triple murder. Consequently, Dylan chimes in on the racial bias implemented in the justice system, an important subject, needless to say.

“Hurricane” is a ballad that deals with the life of a man and sensitive social issues; it is a story that demands an honest and detailed telling. Well, Dylan did just that, as the official recording of “Hurricane” has a runtime that expands over eight minutes, and he uses every second wisely.

“American Pie” by Don McLean

Don McLean‘s 1971 single, “American Pie”, is one of the most notable and well-known ballads in rock ‘n’ roll history. McLean tells the tale of “the day the music died,” which is the day that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper died. Additionally, the song sheds light on the tumultuous social landscape of the 1960s.

The song is a piece of epic poetry, and no epic poem is ever delivered in a brief fashion. And neither was McLean’s, as “American Pie” has an impressive runtime of just over eight minutes. Which is fortunate, as McLean needs every minute to articulate his ambitious sentiments.

“Stan” by Eminem

Eminem‘s “Stan” is an exemplary work of lyrical narrative. In short, Eminem’s single tells the tale of an obsessive fan who stops at nothing to connect with the rapper, Eminem. Eminem’s lyrics shed light on the overly literal interpretation and personal effects his music has on his fans.

The song is dark, as the character, Stan, ends up taking his own and the life of his pregnant girlfriend. That being so, the song is a take on fame, mental health, and the fine line between fiction and reality. All things that demand time in their explanation, and Eminem gives it to them, as his single is also just around seven minutes long.

Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns