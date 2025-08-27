The Catchiest One-Hit Wonders of the 1960s You Forgot Existed

Sometimes, the catchiest one-hit wonders of a whole decade, like the 1960s, end up being forgotten. The following three solitary hits from that decade have been forgotten by many, but they deserve a resurgence. They were such good songs, and they’ve definitely stood the test of time. Let’s take a look at a few of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1960s!

“Bend Me, Shape Me” by The American Breed

“Bend Me, Shape Me” by The American Breed was released in 1967. This tune is one of many very good bubblegum pop songs from that era. It’s no surprise that this song ended up being an international hit that made it to the Top 40 in multiple countries.

This short-lived little rock band didn’t last long, and “Bend Me, Shape Me” was their only hit. The song peaked at No. 5 in the US, and they never made it to the Top 40 again. Though, their previous single, “Step Out Of Your Mind”, did fairly well on the US charts, where it peaked at No. 24.

Remember The Cuff Links? This obscure little outfit was unique, as they utilized the vocals of Ron Dante exclusively for a large chunk of their time together. That’s unique, considering his voice harmonized with itself in much of their music. And they debuted one of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1960s.

“Tracy” was the band’s only big hit, and it was an immediate hit in 1969, too. While the group continued to make music well into the 70s, “Tracy” was their only song to reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No.9. They had some success in Canada and the UK, too.

“Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam

Ever heard of Steam? No? Well, that’s probably because they technically didn’t exist. This band was originally a fictional outfit put together by Paul Leka, Gary DeCarlo, and Dale Frashuer. When they made it big with their 1969 pop single “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”, they decided to roll with the band name and release more music.

Sadly, while this tune is one of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1960s, Steam struggled to maintain a chart presence. “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” hit No. 1 in the US. However, they never made it to the Top 40 again.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images