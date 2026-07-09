3 of the Best Southern Rock Songs From the 70s That I Still Listen to Today

Southern rock is an entity unto itself. A blend of both rock and country songs, Southern rock has become its own subgenre, one that has remained popular for decades. But it’s the 1970s when some of the best Southern rock songs were released, including these three. They are all so good, I still want to listen to them today.

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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One of the most important bands in Southern rock is Lynyrd Skynyrd. They have several songs that are important to Southern rock, including “Sweet Home Alabama”. The song was written by band members Ed King, Gary Rossington, and Ronnie Van Zant. “Sweet Home Alabama” is on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s sophomore Second Helping album.

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Released as a single in 1974, “Sweet Home Alabama” says, “In Birmingham they love the governor / Now we all did what we could do / Now Watergate does not bother me / Does your conscience bother you? / Tell the truth / Sweet home Alabama / Where the skies are so blue / Sweet Home Alabama / Lord, I’m coming home to you / Here I come Alabama.”

“Sweet Home Alabama” is Lynyrd Skynyrd’s first Top 10 single.

“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band

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The Allman Brothers Band’s first Top 5 single, “Ramblin’ Man” was written by Dickey Betts. The song is on their fourth studio album, Brothers And Sisters.

“Ramblin’ Man” says, “My father was a gambler down in Georgia / And he wound up on the wrong end of a gun / And I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus / Rollin’ down highway 41 / Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man / Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can / And when it’s time for leavin’ / I hope you’ll understand / That I was born a ramblin’ man.”

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels

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Charlie Daniels’ most noteworthy song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” was released in 1979. Written by Daniels, along with Tom Crain, “Taz” DiGregorio, Fred Edwards, Charles Hayward, and James W. Marshall, the song is on his Million Mile Reflections record.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” is a story song about a young fiddle player named Johnny and the devil, who fight over his soul. It begins with, “The Devil went down to Georgia. He was lookin’ for a soul to steal / He was in a bind ’cause he was way behind and he was willing to make a deal / When he came across this young man sawin’ on a fiddle and playin’ it hot. / And the Devil jumped upon a hickory stump and said, ‘Boy, let me tell you what / I guess you didn’t know it, but I’m a fiddle player, too / And if you’d care to take a dare I’ll make a bet with you.“

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” is Daniels’ only No. 1 hit. It is also his biggest crossover single. Interestingly, in 1981, Daniels released a cover of “Sweet Home Alabama”.

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